A couple of weeks ago, we informed you that a strange countdown appeared on the Judgment website, placing us all for May 7 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time, at which time the Judgment Day celebration will take place, in which we could foresee news about the franchise.

Well, now, thanks to a leak made on the PlayStation Store, we have known the existence of Lost Judgment, which will be the sequel to the spinoff of the Yakuza saga, also created by the studio in charge of it, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and which tells the story of Takayuki Yagami.

The PSN Store leaks the existence of Lost Judgment

As we can see in the image above, a Japanese Twitter user posted a photograph in which we can see the title page and the name of the new franchise title. The Tweet was shared by a user from Resetera, but within minutes of doing so, the post was removed.

It is to be hoped that SEGA is behind this, since it will be preparing tomorrow to officially perform the Lost Judgment announcement. Therefore, right now we can only wait until tomorrow to learn more details about this new title.

For those who do not know Judgment, we remind you that the title arrived on Xbox consoles for the first time a few days ago, after its exclusive passage through PlayStation 4, so if you want to know the adventures of this lawyer transformed into a private investigator, do not hesitate to get hold of it.