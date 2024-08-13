In 2010, Red Dead Redemption It came to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, positioning itself as one of Rockstar’s most popular games at the time. However, this title never came to PC, and for years it was thought that this would never happen. Fortunately, for many, PlayStation has leaked the existence of a port of Red Dead Redemption for PC.

Recently, it was discovered that the official site of Red Dead Redemption The PlayStation Store clearly mentions a PC version of the game. Although there is no official information from Rockstar at the moment, it seems that one of the company’s surprises has been ruined. Here is what is mentioned:

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation, now on PC for the first time.”

This PC version would be the same one we currently find on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.. That is, not only the base game would be available, but Undead Nightmarethe famous DLC for this installment, would also be included. Likewise, this version would have specific improvements for PC, including compatibility with higher resolution and more frames, multiple screens and other options, as well as spatial surround sound.

At the moment there is no official information from Rockstar, but everything seems to indicate that the arrival of Red Dead Redemption to PC is imminent. In related topics, here is what’s new for Red Dead Online. Likewise, fans demand more content for Red Dead Redemption II.

Author’s Note:

Years have passed since the first rumors of the arrival of Red Dead Redemption PC has started, and it seems that this will finally become a reality. It is only a matter of the official announcement, which should not take long.

Via: VGC