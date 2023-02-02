PlayStation has just announced the start of another series of sales in its digital store. This time the discounts are focused on different critically acclaimed titles. These promotions will be active until February 15, so do not hesitate to take a tour of the PS Store.

There are quite a few titles available in this special PlayStation sale. However, we decided to compile some of the most striking offers that we found. Here we leave them for you to be encouraged by someone.

Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition to PS4 – 50% discount

Gran Turismo 7 to ps4 – 43% discount

– Gran Turismo 7 to PS5 – 38% discount

– Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 – 30% discount

Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 – Discount of 43%

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 – Discount of 38%

Horizon Forbidden West Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 – Discount of 34%

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PS4 – 50% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5 – 50% discount

Shadow of the Colossus for PS5 – 25% discount

You will also find other titles such as Dying Light 2: Stay Human, NBA 2K23 Y Need for Speed ​​Unbound. If you want to know the complete offer you simply have to go to the PlayStation Store. Once there you will find a banner that will take you to all these offers. Are you ready to make your backlog bigger?

What other surprise does PlayStation have for February?

Recently the free games that subscribers of playstation plus you can enjoy during February. From February 7 to March 6 you will be able to download four games of different genres.

Source: PlayStation

This month’s titles are: olli olli world, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Evil Dead: The Game Y Mafia: The Definitive Edition. So if you don’t dare to buy a title at a discount, you still have options so you don’t run out of playing. Download any of these?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.