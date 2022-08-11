Without a specific date, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection continues with its premiere set for 2022.

Until today, Sony has increased its commitment to the PC market releasing several previously exclusive titles of their consoles on the platform, as we have seen with the cases of God of War (Santa Monica Studio), Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games) or Days Gone (Bend Studio).

It seems that PlayStation is serious about its strategy, which is why it has opened a official website for PlayStation games on PC that you can check yourself. At the moment there is only the English version, but it has a section with the games that are currently available to buy on Steam or the Epic Games Store, the games that are yet to come and a section with Frequently Asked Questions.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection still set for 2022In relation to the titles that are yet to come, beyond those of Insomniac Games, the case of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, released in January for PlayStation 5 but with no news of when it will land on PC, is surprising. If we take a look at the web, we will see that keeps its launch set for 2022so we should know news about this compilation in not too long.

In the Frequently Asked Questions section some of the most common questions are answered, such as if you can transfer the progress from PlayStation to PC (no) or how much do playstation games cost on pc (they say that the price varies). However, one of the most striking things is that, when asked if a PlayStation Network account is needed to play PlayStation Studios titles on PC, they answer no, but with a “currently” which has raised doubts that it may become a requirement for the future.

Waiting to hear about new releases from Sony on PC, tomorrow Marvel’s Spider-Man will be released for computers, the title of Insomniac Games starring the arachnid superhero that, before its release on the platform, has already become the best-selling game on Steam after the publication of the analyses.

More about: PlayStation PC, PlayStation, PC and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.