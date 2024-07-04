At the moment, the m4m3 Internet train is called “The statue of Poseidon is annoying the Yucatecans”. The thing is that this issue got out of control and online there are already plans to do something to the “monument” to the Greek god that should have been more for Chaac, who is the Mayan god that is linked to water and rain. Who do you think jumped on this bandwagon? Well PlayStation.

Through its official accounts, PlayStation published an image where we can see how a character is going to fight in a duel with the statue of Poseidon that is in Yucatan. At this point, we could say that it is a forced activity, but at this point it doesn’t matter, the joke is to entertain with the subject.

It’s worth it because it’s a really good edition that many are sharing with their friends. Many are probably already thinking about looking for a game or something where they have to fight Poseidon.

Memes as good of Chaac vs Poseidon as the one of PlayStation

Okay, we know you’re looking for memes, jokes, whatever about this meme between Poseidon and Chaac that PlayStation recently uploaded. The truth is that there’s a bit of everything and it’s worth checking out.

In the following post you can clearly see that someone used ChatGPT to make an image of what Chaac should look like and on the other side is the statue of Poseidon.

We also have someone who got creative and gave us the cover of a Mexican history book where there are some Yucatecans facing the statue of Poseidon.

Someone with a lot of free time made an edited video using audio from Knights of the Zodiac in a remarkable way.

There are also more illustrations that pit the Greek god against the Mayan god, just to give you an idea of ​​how much the topic means to people who surf the Internet.

The truth is that this topic became good online, apart from being very entertaining.

What do you think about PlayStation jumping on this MAME bandwagon? Do you think it was a good idea? Follow the discussion via our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.