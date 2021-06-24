Sony is committed to the cause and seeks to create a more inclusive world that everyone can belong to.

PlayStation has presented through a press release what it has prepared to celebrate the LGBTQ + pride month with its community of players, including among its main actions a free theme for PlayStation 4 and a list of fifty video games that give visibility to these groups.

This last can be visited through the PlayStation Store in the United States —not visible in Spain—, and includes both PS5 and PS4 releases with protagonists of different sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as stories where they are given visibility. For example, Sony invites us to play The Last of Us: Part II, Life is Strange, Greedfall, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Tacoma and a long etcetera. In addition, the company works with partners such as or Gayming Magazine to promote LGBTQ + representation and inclusive gaming throughout the year.

As for the free theme for PS4, PlayStation Pride 2021, has been designed for the occasion and can be downloaded through a special code —XQF7-9JN4-3NQM in Europe and GBX2-ELNK-R5KE in America. Its objective is none other than to invite players to show your pride too via the PS4 interface.

“Pride seeks to celebrate love, equality, and the freedom to be oneself without hiding ourselves. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we continually strive to create a more inclusive world where everyone can belong, as we connect millions of players through the shared joy of playing, ” announces PlayStation, also remembering its goal of being the best place to work for this group.

Other companies like Microsoft have also announced plans these days to celebrate pride month by giving away games and other content to their users.

More about: PlayStation, Sony and LGBTQ +.