Jim Ryan leaves the helm of PlayStation at a time of particular success for the company, which is even more surprising.
The news of theabandonment of Jim Ryan from the role of Sony PlayStation guide it took everyone by surprise, not only for the sudden way in which it arrived but also because it does not seem to have obvious external motivations, given the very positive performance of the company in this period. Everything can be said about “Jimbo”, a somewhat controversial character who is not very inclined to remain sympathetic to gamers, but there can be no doubt that he has been able to do his job well, that is, sell the PS5 and its games, essentially. The decision to leave comes after a series of record results for Sony PlayStation and in the midst of a frantic race to achieve a result that seemed almost impossible (25 million PS5s sold in the current fiscal year) and which is now surprisingly within reach, which undoubtedly instills some mystery and debate about the possible motivations for such a move.
But the solution, like Occam’s razor, is likely to be as simple as possible. That is, at around 60 years of age and with a healthy business, Ryan has simply decided to retire and stop moving between the United Kingdom, California and Japan, as he himself reported in his retirement letter. The exit will be effective in March 2024, when Sony’s COO and CFO, Hiroki Totoki, will take his place on an interim basis while waiting to find a suitable replacement to lead PlayStation. In the meantime, it is likely that Ryan has achieved his objectives and can therefore conclude his thirty-year journey at Sony on a high note. It will then be a matter of seeing how the company intends to continue: whether to choose a person who is more open to communicating with the public and the media, as Kaz Hirai could have been (in part) or to continue with businessmen who are all in one piece, who look to the point of business rather than being an integral part of the company’s image.
Who might come next?
On this last aspect, there is no doubt that players would like a character more similar to them, perhaps closer to the world of development or more related to the figure of the Phil Spencer-style “gamer” of Xbox. On the developer front is the current head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, which could continue its climb to the top of PlayStation, however the most nostalgic fans might prefer a figure more in line with the classic tradition, which could be embodied by Shuhei Yoshida, to continue with the hypotheses. Jim Ryan had to face considerable challenges during his tenure and also made some absolutely indigestible decisions: launching a new console in the midst of the COVID pandemic and dealing with the problem of scarcity of resources, for example, or deciding on the unprecedented increase of the price of consoles, games and subscriptions. In these cases he found himself acting as a bit of a lightning rod (at least in the common opinion of the players who never took a great liking to him), but he still managed to complete the missions perfectly, without affecting the success of the products, which is truly remarkable.
The controversy they have never been lacking with Jim Ryan: from the U-turn on next gen exclusives which then became cross-gen to the declarations on the uselessness of backward compatibility because “who would ever want to play” old titles, from the aforementioned generalized price increase to team management Japanese synthesized by the closure of the historic Japan Studio, up to the recent focus on live service games for the near future of PlayStation Studios and passing through the attitude adopted during the Microsoft-Activision deal and the bizarre email on abortion and cats, one can say with some tranquility that he was a controversial figure. Beyond all this, it has also achieved some extraordinary results and at this point we are curious to see if Sony wants to try to maintain the direction given by Ryan or if it instead wants to make a change from a design and communication point of view with a figure completely different.
