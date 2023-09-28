The news of theabandonment of Jim Ryan from the role of Sony PlayStation guide it took everyone by surprise, not only for the sudden way in which it arrived but also because it does not seem to have obvious external motivations, given the very positive performance of the company in this period. Everything can be said about “Jimbo”, a somewhat controversial character who is not very inclined to remain sympathetic to gamers, but there can be no doubt that he has been able to do his job well, that is, sell the PS5 and its games, essentially. The decision to leave comes after a series of record results for Sony PlayStation and in the midst of a frantic race to achieve a result that seemed almost impossible (25 million PS5s sold in the current fiscal year) and which is now surprisingly within reach, which undoubtedly instills some mystery and debate about the possible motivations for such a move.

But the solution, like Occam’s razor, is likely to be as simple as possible. That is, at around 60 years of age and with a healthy business, Ryan has simply decided to retire and stop moving between the United Kingdom, California and Japan, as he himself reported in his retirement letter. The exit will be effective in March 2024, when Sony’s COO and CFO, Hiroki Totoki, will take his place on an interim basis while waiting to find a suitable replacement to lead PlayStation. In the meantime, it is likely that Ryan has achieved his objectives and can therefore conclude his thirty-year journey at Sony on a high note. It will then be a matter of seeing how the company intends to continue: whether to choose a person who is more open to communicating with the public and the media, as Kaz Hirai could have been (in part) or to continue with businessmen who are all in one piece, who look to the point of business rather than being an integral part of the company’s image.