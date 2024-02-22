Jim Ryan is about to leave PlayStation after a 30-year career. He has now spoken to Variety, giving a suggestion to his successor and revealing which are his favorite games for each generation of fixed consoles.

First of all, he said to Hiroki Totoki: “Let's never forget that we are an entertainment company. If we continue to entertain, delight and surprise our gaming community, I believe Totoki-san and everyone who follows him will do just fine.”

Ryan also pointed out that the launch of PS5 during the pandemic was by far his greatest achievement. “My job was to convey a sense of calm and serenity,” she underlined. “Actually, I was there at my dining room table, with my head in my hands, wondering how we were going to do it. I'm so proud of what the team accomplished in 2020.”

Ryan implied he had new projects planned, so it's not a full-blown retirement, but it sounds like whatever he's doing will be different from his job at PlayStation. “I'm going to take my life in a little different direction,” she said.