Jim Ryan the boss of PlayStation believes that the acquisition of Bungie by Sony Interactive Entertainment is worth more than that of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft. The statement was taken from a document of the trial which sees the Redmond house opposing the US Federal Trade Commission for the finalization of the acquisition of the Candy Crush company.

Life according to Jim

For Jim, Bungie can create more value than Activision Blizzard

Ryan made his comment while speaking to investors of the financial company Fidelity, in a Q&A held in 2022 and partly censored during the trial. Be that as it may, one of the questions got straight to the point by touching on themulti-billion dollar acquisition of Microsoft, with Ryan responding by explaining how Sony can get more out of Bungie’s.

Ryan: “If we think about the $69 billion acquisition of Activision compared to the $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie, we believe that Bungie can give us much more than a $69 billion acquisition of Activision. And that’s before you consider the relative value of that particular transaction.”

Unfortunately, Ryan doesn’t explain how Bungie can produce more value than Activision Blizzard. However, the part of the document that emerged does not contain explanations in this regard. It would have been definitely interesting to understand this, given the different sizes of the two companies, which should be clear to everyone. Is Marathon so promising? At this point we are curious to see it too.