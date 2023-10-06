Jim Ryan has resigned, in March 2024 he will abandon his role as president of PlayStation and his management will certainly be remembered for the extraordinary numbers achieved by PS5, but at the same time for that desire to live service That risked sinking Naughty Dog. In the last few hours the increasingly insistent rumors about problems of the studio directed by Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann have multiplied: there has been talk of ongoing layoffs and of the fact that The Last of Us Multiplayer would have been cancelled, after the news of the farewell of the monetization designer. Everything suggests that the talented team wasn’t actually comfortable with the creation of a multiplayer experience, evidently imposed from above, and in the end the issues would come to a head, with dramatic consequences for the developers working on that specific project.

Live services are useful Fortnite, one of the clearest examples of successful live service A few days ago we reasoned in an editorial about the fact that Jim Ryan was not wrong to focus on live services, because PlayStation needs them to grow: the videogame market has taken a certain direction for several years now, and it is clear that we must also be strong on the GaaS front in order to aspire to multiply revenue. See also Life is Strange: True Colors will receive a comic prequel Probably It’s the approach that turned out to be wrong: as is known, Sony relies a lot on Naughty Dog, but in this case the studio turned out to be the wrong horse to bet on, and in general the experience with a certain genre is not something that can be improvised or built from today to tomorrow. However, other internal development teams also criticized Ryan’s strategy and, according to a report by Jason Schreier, considered the turn towards live service games to be negative, a trend that the recent cancellation of Hyenas confirmed to be subject to great uncertainties. PlayStation must therefore continue to be PlayStation, bring the extraordinary single player narrative experiences for which it is famous throughout the world and only secondarily experiment on the multiplayer production front, however entrusting its implementation to experts such as Bungie, which would also justify the investment for the acquisition of the creators of Halo and Destiny. See also Nintendo Switch OLED stays on for 1,800 hours straight to find out if the screen gets damaged What do you think? Let’s talk about.

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.



