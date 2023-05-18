It seems that Jim Ryan rang the charge to the staff Playstationcommunicating with an internal email that Sony’s gaming division must “make noise” and “send a message”. At least that’s what insider Millie A shared on Twitter.

According to Deep Throat, which has hit several predictions on major stocks like Hogwarts Legacy in the past, this alleged memo has been sent to employees now that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been reviewed and judged by major antitrust bodies and in conjunction with the announcement of next week’s PlayStation Showcase, an appointment clearly of the utmost importance for the company.

In particular, Millie A says that for the SIE boss she wants to focus on the “Total mindshare“, a term that is used in marketing to describe consumer awareness and popularity surrounding a product or company. It is no coincidence that the message would also speak of “sending a message and making noise”.

Clearly we are talking about unofficial information and therefore, as usual in these cases, we recommend that you take it with a grain of salt, although all in all it seems plausible.

After all, it would be logical if Ryan pushed the accelerator now that the PS5 stock problems have been almost completely resolved and sales are skyrocketing. By the way, after missing the appointment in 2022, next week’s PlayStation Showcase could be the beginning of a hypothetical “phase 2” for the consolegiven the rumors of a new model with a removable player, the company’s plans for the live service games market and the numerous in-development PS5 exclusives yet to be announced by both internal teams and third-party partners.