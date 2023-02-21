During today’s meeting between the European Commission, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard regarding the latter’s acquisition, the Microsoft president Brad Smith he stated that Sony has the domain on the console market practically all over the world.

Precisely, not calculating the data from Nintendo which obviously achieved enormous success with the Switch, Smith states that in Europe Sony holds 80% of the market consoles compared to Microsoft’s 20%. In other words, PlayStation sells Xbox 4 times in the Old Continent. We specify that all the data speak of the two brands in general, not of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

In Japan, as is easy to expect, the ratio between Sony and Microsoft is 96 to 4, but let us remember that in Japan the real winner has long been Nintendo and mobile. Globally, the ratio between the two companies is instead 70 to 30, i.e. PlayStation can boast more than double the results of Xbox. Even taking into consideration only the end of 2022, the data is 69 to 31 in favor of PlayStation. We note that data from the US were not shared, probably the market where Microsoft gets the best results.

Obviously Smith is not criticizing his own company, but he is proposing a very clear line of thought as has been the case for some time: Sony and PlayStation are a company with more market dominance and the acquisition of Activision Blizzard does not really risk putting them in difficulty. Whether this is true or false will be up to the dedicated bodies to decide.

