After anticipating an important leak on Ghost of Ikishima, an elusive stand-alone single-player DLC for Ghost of Tsushima, the insider known as DEALER wanted to spread another confidential information online.

Apparently, right now, Sony would be on the verge of formalizing the acquisition of Arc System Works, the Japanese team specializing in anime-style fighting games and which, in recent years, have given us titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear is Blazblue.

Obviously, at the moment we can only catalog it as a simple rumor, but if that turns out to be correct, it would be a move of great importance for Sony and PlayStation.

I? Ve already hinted at the Ghost Of Tsushima Expansion coming. Details leaked shortly after. Today it? S all about Sony Studio acquisitions? Think Arc System Works.

Think Guilty Gear. Sony is apparently in talks with this team, late stages. Quality studio.#Xbox #PlayStation – DEALER (@Dealer_Gaming) June 26, 2021

The big developers of famous fighting games, such as Street Fighter is Tekken, are mainly third-party studios. However, Microsoft owns the IP of Killer Instinct, whose potential is certainly exceptional, while Nintendo can count on the mammoth reputation of Super Smash Bros.

With the acquisition of Arc System, not only will Sony finally have exclusive fighting games, but it will acquire one of the most important studios specialized in fighting games in the world.

Furthermore, we must not forget that Sony, just last March, acquired theEVO, that is the organization that manages the most important fighting tournaments (and where the Arc System titles are fixed appearances).

Is it all connected?

