One month after its launch, it is clear that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It's the biggest disappointment of the year. The game, which was in development for almost a decade and comes from one of the most acclaimed studios in the industry, debuted with a series of connection problems, which continue to affect many players. In this way, it has been revealed that PlayStation, similar to what happened with Cyberpunk 2077has begun refunding digital copies of this title.

Through Reddit, a user revealed that he tried to request a refund of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this after not being happy with the final product. The interesting thing is that it was a digital copy. Although this player was aware that his request could be denied, was surprised to receive an email confirming that the return process was already underway.

Playstation has started Refunding Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/g2ylR9Jjrf — PC_Focus 🔴🏴‍☠️ (@PC_Focus_) March 4, 2024

However, at this time there is no official statement from PlayStation confirming that The return process for digital copies of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is underway globally. The user who shared their story is located in the United Kingdom, so this policy may only apply to this region. We can only wait for more people to try it until we find out where this is valid, and where it is not.

The last time something like this happened, it was with Cyberpunk 2077 in its original release, which hit the market so broken, that PlayStation not only offered refunds for digital copies, but also removed this title from the PlayStation Store. Yes ok Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had no problems on this scale, the experience was never this good.

Beyond the narrative problems, the structure and the game system as a service, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debuted with multiple connection errors, which persist to this day. Notably, those who started this adventure during its early access reported a serious bug, which took users directly to the end of the main campaign. Although this problem has now been solved, there are still many inconveniences that torment the few players who still invest time in this experience.

At the end of the day, this makes it clear that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It's a game with days numbered. In addition to the refunds, Warner Bros. revealed that the title failed to meet financial expectations. Along with this, this installment has had problems staying popular, the numbers on Steam are going down day by day, and it seems that everyone has forgotten about this work.

While Rocksteady is working on new content for this title, everything seems to indicate that there will be no plans for updates and expansions beyond its first year on the market. This is, once again, an example of how games as a service are not a guarantee of success. However, it seems that Warner Bros. doesn't see it that way. Despite the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The company has made it clear that it intends to continue with this modeleven when Hogwarts Legacya single player title without microtransactions, became the best-selling game of 2023.

In case of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League it's sad. Rocksteady is a studio that has proven to have the potential to give us quality experiences. However, this is a case where the intrusion of dueling has caused disappointment. Worst of all, Warner Bros. doesn't seem to understand that it's their fault.

Via: Forbes