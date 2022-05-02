As noted by analyst Roberto Serrano, it appears that Sony are looking for a manager to help make acquisitions and investments in other companies.

The job posting is looking for a “Director of Corporate Development“who will mainly be involved in identifying potential future acquisition and investment objectives.”Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking for a highly qualified Director of Corporate Development. SIE’s business development team works closely with SIE’s management team and is responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures“, Reads the announcement.

“The team researches, evaluates and completes transactions that are aligned with SIE’s strategic priorities and generate significant long-term value for the company. The team’s core work involves developing market insights through strong internal and external relationships to identify compelling mergers and acquisitions and investment opportunities“.

The ideal candidate must have “a proven track record of driving all parts of the end-to-end merger and acquisition process for large and small transactions, including acquisitions, joint ventures and investments“.

We know how PlayStation does not want to stop in terms of acquisition after Bungie and Haven Studios: after all, Jim Ryan had said so several times.

Source: VGC