Deals that bring two companies together are quite common. So it shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that right now You can get a year of Netflix Premium if you buy a console PlayStation.

There is currently a special offer on the PlayStation Direct site. Those who Buy a PlayStation VR2 or PlayStation 5 from this store and you will receive a code to get 12 months of Netflix Premium at no additional cost. This way, you will not only be able to enjoy Sony’s new hardware, but you will also have access to a streaming service with a huge number of films and series.

To get this year’s Netflix, you need:

Access PlayStation Direct with your PlayStation Network account and have PlayStation Direct.

Buy a PlayStation VR 2 or PlayStation 5.

You will receive a code for Netflix Premium within the first seven days after purchase, as well as additional information on how to redeem it.

Now, It is important to mention that this offer is only valid until September 5, 2024.. Meanwhile, the codes will stop working until November 30, 2024, so you’ll have to use them as soon as possible. Likewise, you can enjoy these 12 months even if you’re already paying for this service. Lastly, and most importantly, this offer is only available in the United States.

Author’s Note:

Considering Netflix’s price hikes and how much one of these subscriptions costs these days, PlayStation’s deal doesn’t sound too bad, so it’s a shame it’s only available in the US. Considering how important the PlayStation Direct store is, it should be available in more regions by now.

