Speaking of exclusives during the process between the FTC and Microsoft, Phil Spencer defined Sony Playstation a “hostile” and somewhat “aggressive” competitor in regards to sourcing exclusives with third party publishers.

This is obviously a topic on which today’s hearing was particularly focused, as it represents a major element in the discussion of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The head of Xbox reported that Sony’s attitude sets in serious risk to the existence of the Xboxdue to the amount of exclusives that the company manages to sign.

“I think one of the biggest risks to Xbox’s survival right now is the fact that Sony pays developers for remove content from Xbox”, Spencer said during his interrogation. In this regard, the head of Xbox also reported that, in fact, Sony uses the money it also makes from the sale of Xbox Game Studios games (those that come out on PlayStation, obviously) to invest them in contracts of this type.

When asked if he sees Sony PlayStation as hostile to Xbox’s survival, Spencer answered “yes” and when asked about seeing Sony as an aggressive competitor, the head of Xbox replied that “Sony is the market leader and is an aggressive competitor”.

As for Xbox exclusives, Spencer reported that it is a topic of discussion that often emerges within Microsoft: “In running the Xbox business, the topic of exclusivity is something we talk about often. Nintendo Switch and PlayStation both have significantly higher numbers of exclusives, this is considered a weakness of our platform”.