Backbone is collaborating with PlayStation to launch an official version of its popular iPhone controller.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition it’s exactly what it looks like: a Backbone controller inspired by the PS5’s DualSense controller. Its white design, colored buttons and matte finish mirror PlayStation’s new flagship controller, although its asymmetrical analog sticks are a remnant of the original, more Xbox-like design.

It integrates seamlessly with other products in the PS5 line, such as the Pulse 3D headset, which can be connected directly to Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.

Backbone One also works flawlessly with games from the App Store and other game streaming services that support controllers, including Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more. Players can download the Backbone app for a personalized PlayStation experience. Within the app you will see several PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation symbols, and you will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of games. The controller is already available for purchase: if you are interested click here.

Source: PlayStation Blog