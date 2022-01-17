L’Asia Pacific Games Summit will host Sony’s event dedicated to titles developed by independent studios this year, the PlayStation Indies, which will take place next January 20th. The news, however, lies in the host of the event, who as he himself announced will be the boss of the Indie division of PlayStation, none other than the former president of SIE Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida.

Obviously, this is not Yoshida’s first appearance in public or on a stage, and one wonders if this time, in addition to everything the event has to offer, he may not be able to indulge in some statements regarding the near future.

Indie video games have always been the great passion of the Japanese entrepreneur, and it is precisely for this reason that in 2019 he decided to pass the baton to Hermen Hulst, thus being able to devote himself to this fascinating and varied branch of video games.

However, Yoshida will not be the only one to present something this January, because the next day (January 21st) the CEO of PlatinumGames Atsushi Inaba will hold a session known as “SOL CRESTA and the future of PlatinumGames”, where it will also be joined by Hideki Kamiya.

In short, a not bad double, given that in recent times – despite the recent announcement of the PlayStation VR 2 – the user is a bit losing faith in the company and some particular goodies could raise morale a little. This is not the best, also due to a truly exaggerated lack of next-generation consoles, which in turn prevents Studios from devoting themselves completely to PlayStation 5 products and making the definitive leap in quality to the gen.

In fact, we would like to point out that during the last 2 years it has been independent titles – in addition to the evergreen battle royale – to hold the bank and to entertain online gamers from all over the world during the pandemic, that a new pearl is revealed to the PlayStation Indies?