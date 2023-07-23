It is news these days that the DualShock 4, the PlayStation controllers 4, has been used for a endoscopic surgery at theMauriziano hospital in Turinin which a 50-year-old patient was operated on for complex kidney stones.
Actually, the doctor did most of the work Roberto Migliari and the robot Ilywhich has already been used for some time in endoscopic operations, but the peculiar characteristic of this intervention is given by the use of the DualShock 4, the PS4 controller, to control the movement of the robot.
It may seem like the classic generalization about the use of electronic tools in these situations, but a photo clearly shows that the Ily robot was really controlled by a DualShock 4making the question rather curious, given that it is the official device, suitably modified.
The DualShock 4 in the operating room
In the photo you see the shape of the DualShock 4, complete with the central “PlayStation” button in full view. The rest of the controller has been modified to be more suitable for use, with the reduction of the front buttons and ad hoc covers concerning the Ily robot.
The controller is used to control the robotic arm, which is able to locate i calculations with extreme precision and destroy them using a pulsed laser also used for other types of surgical operations.
This is the most recent evolution of this robotic instrumentation for the treatment of pathologies such as stones, on which the Mauriziano hospital in Turin has been specializing for years. This is reportedly the first time the PlayStation controller has been used to drive the robot Ily, which has been around for some time now.
