It is news these days that the DualShock 4, the PlayStation controllers 4, has been used for a endoscopic surgery at theMauriziano hospital in Turinin which a 50-year-old patient was operated on for complex kidney stones.

Actually, the doctor did most of the work Roberto Migliari and the robot Ilywhich has already been used for some time in endoscopic operations, but the peculiar characteristic of this intervention is given by the use of the DualShock 4, the PS4 controller, to control the movement of the robot.

It may seem like the classic generalization about the use of electronic tools in these situations, but a photo clearly shows that the Ily robot was really controlled by a DualShock 4making the question rather curious, given that it is the official device, suitably modified.