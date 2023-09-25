A consideration of Jim Ryan by Sony sui metaverses and, in particular, on PlayStation Home which according to him was 10-15 years ahead of what has been seen in recent times.

Ryan mentioned PlayStation Home to investors at financial company Fidelity, speaking publicly in a Q&A from which a consideration also emerged on the value of Bungie. During the session, he was asked about Sony’s strategies regarding metaverses and the role PS VR2 will play.

Ryan responded by stating that PlayStation Home for PS3 was one of the first examples of a metaverse, one of those that probably was ahead of its time by 10-15 years: “We have a couple of projects underway that are really splendid for us, in terms of creating video game metaverses, which will possibly see the collaboration from other parts of Sony. Sony’s assets have great potential in the metaverse space.”

Indeed PlayStation Home is failed in 2015, nearly a decade before the failure of other metaverses like Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Ryan didn’t say too much about the role of PS VR2, saying that he will find one down the road, more likely in the medium term. Unfortunately he did not clarify what this role could be.