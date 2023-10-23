Connie Booth he may be an unknown name to most but he has played an important role within Sony PlayStation for over 30 yearstherefore the fact that it has left the company it is news that particularly affects professionals.
It is in particular who brings it back with great enthusiasm David Jaffewho had the opportunity to work closely with Booth on the launch of the original God of War and Twisted Metal, but in his long career he had the opportunity to work on many titles produced internally by PlayStation Studios.
At the moment, it is unclear whether Booth did it fired or has resigned or retiredthe fact is that he is no longer within the workforce, although the news has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony.
Connie Booth’s long career at PlayStation
Connie Booth has served as a producer for numerous Sony Interactive Entertainment games, with her name being linked to over 100 titlesincluding Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Siphon Filter, Ratchet & Clank, SOCOM, Uncharted, Jak and Daxter, inFamous, Resistance, Sly Cooper, The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima.
Since it is not an active development, we do not know precisely how involved the executive in question was in the projects, but due to its results it was also included in the Hall of Fame from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science (AIAS) in 2020, as “instrumental in helping produce so many beloved Sony Interactive Entertainment games over 25 years.”
It also seems that the role of Booth is being taken by Angie Smets by Guerrilla Software. Although Jaffe seems to be talking about dismissal, it is not clear how the termination of Booth’s employment went, while in recent days it has emerged that Visual Arts may have been hit by layoffs.
