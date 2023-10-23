Connie Booth he may be an unknown name to most but he has played an important role within Sony PlayStation for over 30 yearstherefore the fact that it has left the company it is news that particularly affects professionals.

It is in particular who brings it back with great enthusiasm David Jaffewho had the opportunity to work closely with Booth on the launch of the original God of War and Twisted Metal, but in his long career he had the opportunity to work on many titles produced internally by PlayStation Studios.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Booth did it fired or has resigned or retiredthe fact is that he is no longer within the workforce, although the news has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony.