Starting today, Hiroki Totokicurrent president, COO and CFO of Sony, is the new one Interim CEO of the division PlayStation.
Totoki will hold this position for a maximum of one yeartemporarily leading the gaming sector, while the company looks for the most suitable person to take the reins of the future of Sony Interactive Entertainment after the resignation of Jim Ryan, the previous CEO, who left the company on March 29th.
“Totoki will work closely with the chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, Kenichiro Yoshida, and the SIE management team to help define the next chapter of PlayStation's futureincluding the succession to the role of CEO of SIE', reads the press release issued by Sony on the occasion of the announcement of the change at the top of PlayStation.”
The future of PlayStation
Although the role of interim CEO only officially began today, Totoki has already visited the various PlayStation Studios teams in recent months and has already shared his vision on the strategy the company should adopt in the video game sector.
As you may recall, last February, in a Q&A session with investors, Totoki said that PlayStation needs to be 'aggressive' in improving profits, a goal which he says can be partly achieved with a greater focus on publishing internal teams' games on PC.
“If you have very strong first-party content, which launches not only on our consoles but also on other platforms like PC, this multiplatform approach could grow these productions and help increase profits.”
“We want to work in this direction. Personally, I believe there are opportunities to improve margins and I would like to pursue an aggressive approach in order to enhance our performance in this respect.”
