Starting today, Hiroki Totokicurrent president, COO and CFO of Sony, is the new one Interim CEO of the division PlayStation.

Totoki will hold this position for a maximum of one yeartemporarily leading the gaming sector, while the company looks for the most suitable person to take the reins of the future of Sony Interactive Entertainment after the resignation of Jim Ryan, the previous CEO, who left the company on March 29th.

“Totoki will work closely with the chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, Kenichiro Yoshida, and the SIE management team to help define the next chapter of PlayStation's futureincluding the succession to the role of CEO of SIE', reads the press release issued by Sony on the occasion of the announcement of the change at the top of PlayStation.”