Justin E. Bell, composer and sound director who worked on the music for, among other things The Outer Worlds, is no longer part of Obsidian Entertainment or Xbox Game Studios. It was the same creative who announced its incorporation in PlayStation Studios.

“I’ve always wanted to work for PlayStation“, he writes in his message.”So it’s surreal to announce my new role at PlayStation Studios as a Supervising Sound Designer. The dream comes true, folks. What a privilege to be part of this wonderful team“. Bell has made it clear that he will not oversee every project under the aegis of the company, as there are many people in his group, even creatives in the same position:”I will support various people and games as needed“he explains.

While working for Obsidian Entertainment, Justin E. Bell worked as a composer on the soundtracks of many of the studio’s more recent titles, including soundtracks for Pillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds and Grounded. He also wrote additional music for Fallout: New Vegas and was included on the soundtrack for South Park: The Stick of Truth.

I’ve always wanted to work for PlayStation … So it’s surreal to announce my new role @PlayStation Studios as a Supervising Sound Designer! Dreams like true folks. What a privilege to join this amazing crew pic.twitter.com/qFUvLtobr8 – Justin E. Bell (@sonic_presence) June 21, 2021

Obsidian Entertainment, meanwhile, is moving forward with its three well-known projects: Grounded, released in early access, and its great role-playing game, Avowed, of which we will soon know more. As if that were not enough, during the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference the team announced the development of The Outer Worlds 2.

