It also seems that Connie Booth could always be behind the dismissal, although Jaffe is not sure on this point, despite considering his source perfectly reliable.

David Jaffe revealed a lot of interesting information in his latest video, born from two emails received from sources inside PlayStation. For example, he revealed that there would be Hermen Hulst behind the closure of the Japanese PlayStation studios .

Problems

Jaffe can be considered decidedly reliable when he talks about internal events at PlayStation, considering the long years in which he worked for the company, creating series such as God of War or Twisted Metal.

It must be said that on this point, i.e. on Hulst’s involvement, Jaffe did not provide details, relying completely on his contact, who he evidently has full confidence in to expose himself in this way.

In this case, it is difficult to understand what the strategy is being pursued by Hulst, currently the head of PlayStation Studios, and what consequences the live service breakthrough could have on the company in the long term. What is certain is that Sony is having more than a few problems in this period, between internal revolts and layoffs, which have also occurred in prestigious studios such as Media Molecule and Naughty Dog, seen by the industry as beacons for creativity in the triple-A sector .