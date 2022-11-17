The Callisto Protocol it is one of the most anticipated games for the end of 2022. Since its initial revelation, the work of Striking Distance Studios, not only for being the spiritual successor to Dead Space, but for its visual section, which was first class. Now, It was recently revealed that this section received help from PlayStation.

For those who don’t know, Sony’s Visual Arts Services Group is a studio that has been in charge of cinematics, motion capture and many more in games like The Last of Us Part II Y God of War: Ragnarok. To the surprise of many, It was this division that helped create The Callisto Protocolsomething revealed by Michael Mumbauer, former director and studio head of VASG.

It wasn’t just the use of the mocap studio. They contributed quite a lot to cinematics and more. Going to be a banger. 🤘 https://t.co/qMeXeXS3U0 —Michael Mumbauer (@MichaelMumbauer) November 15, 2022

As if that were not enough, Mumbauer has pointed out that Striking Distance Studios not only used Sony’s facilities, but also “[PlayStation] contributed quite a bit to the cinematics and more. It’s going to be a success”. Although you don’t know exactly how much Sony contributed, it seems that if it hadn’t been for them, The Callisto Protocol might not have been as captivating.

We remind you that The Callisto Protocol It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 2. On related issues, this game has been banned in Japan. Similarly, the head of Striking Distance Studios criticized the studio’s crunch.

Editor’s Note:

The Callistor Protocol It looks incredible, and it is very likely that this is one of the most acclaimed sections of the game. However, it is likely that some fans will take this information in a negative light, and believe that Sony had something to do with the overall development of the game, when this is not the case.

Via: Michael Mumbauer