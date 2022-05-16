PlayStation posted an excellent glossary which reports a hundred terms widely used in the world of video games and which are probably obscure to anyone who does not frequent this environment. In reality it can also be very useful for gamers themselves who need to clarify their ideas.

PlayStation gaming terms glossary

PS5 used to explain the concept of backward compatibility in the glossary

It is a very neat work, with many cross references and very clear explanations. Some voices are a bit outdated, but they are still part of the medium’s culture, so it’s nice to see them carried over. Also present many clarifying examples, linked to the playful culture of PlayStation, which can always be useful. For example, under “backward compatibility” it is explained that it is the ability of a console to run software written for a previous console of the same family, such as PS5 with PS4 games.

Too bad that for now the glossary is only in English. It must be said that it is written in a very accessible language, so anyone who has studied English at school should be able to read it. However, we hope to have it also in Italian, so that it becomes the heritage of all our local players.