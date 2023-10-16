Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a patent for a PlayStation controller that has room for hold, charge and connect earphones. The idea would be to have everything you need to start playing directly in the controller.

The patent application titled “Integrated Headset Controller Storage and Connection” was filed in April 2022 and published on October 12, 2023. Sony justifies the need for a one-stop solution for pairing and charging by pointing out that gamers are increasingly “burdened” by an influx of input/output devices.

According to Sony, as more and more input/output devices are released on the market, gamers can find more convenient and less expensive manage devices if they have a system – in this case, a PlayStation controller – with a single pairing and charging port. “As portability and on-the-go gaming become more mainstream and important, the audio experience becomes equally important,” the patent reads.