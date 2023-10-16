Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a patent for a PlayStation controller that has room for hold, charge and connect earphones. The idea would be to have everything you need to start playing directly in the controller.
The patent application titled “Integrated Headset Controller Storage and Connection” was filed in April 2022 and published on October 12, 2023. Sony justifies the need for a one-stop solution for pairing and charging by pointing out that gamers are increasingly “burdened” by an influx of input/output devices.
According to Sony, as more and more input/output devices are released on the market, gamers can find more convenient and less expensive manage devices if they have a system – in this case, a PlayStation controller – with a single pairing and charging port. “As portability and on-the-go gaming become more mainstream and important, the audio experience becomes equally important,” the patent reads.
Does the PlayStation patent have a future?
Obviously, as you well know, patents do not necessarily indicate that a product is intended to be developed and distributed. Big companies like Sony usually patent ideas, without actually getting to work on what was imagined.
In this case, there might be various problems. Modern controllers are already full of components and functions and a space to hold earphones is not easy to find, at least not without eliminating other parts of the PS5 DualSense, starting with the touchpad. Furthermore, there could be problems with the battery: already now the DualSense does not hold a charge for long, adding earphones to charge with the internal battery of the controller would make the problem more sensitive.
