Sony has announced PlayStation’s ChinaJoy 2024 lineup : the event will take place from July 26 to 29 at the New International Expo Center in Shanghai and will also offer a look at the productions that the Japanese company is making in collaboration with Chinese developers.

Especially China Hero

As you can see, the list doesn’t hold any big surprises as far as first party and third party are concerned, while the list of games made under the China Hero project could have something to say about this year’s ChinaJoy as well.

The soulslike AI-Limit

Several interesting titles, from the soulslike AI-Limit to the spectacular action Awaken: Astral Blade, demonstrating how the Chinese scene is increasingly aware of one’s own potential and ready to express it, also thanks to the support of PlayStation.