Sony has announced PlayStation’s ChinaJoy 2024 lineup: the event will take place from July 26 to 29 at the New International Expo Center in Shanghai and will also offer a look at the productions that the Japanese company is making in collaboration with Chinese developers.
PlayStation China Hero Project
- AI-LIMIT (CE-Asia / SenseGames)
- AWAKEN: Astral Blade (ESDigital Games / Dark Pigeon Games)
- Convallaria (SIE / Loong Force)
- Daba: Land of Water Scar (Dark Star)
- EVOTINCTION (Astrolabe Games / Spikewave Games)
- Exiledge (Enigmatrix)
First Party
- ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI)
- Helldivers II (Arrowhead Game Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (GuerrillaGames)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
Third Party
- EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring (Bandai Namco Entertainment / FromSoftware)
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK)
- Gundam Breaker 4 (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Crafts & Meister)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft / Ubisoft Quebec)
- Infinity Nikki (Infold Games / Papergames)
- Let’s School (PM Studios / Pathea Games)
- NBA 2K (2K / Visual Concepts)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME)
- Rusty Rabbit (NetEase Games / NITRO PLUS)
- Strinova (iDreamSky)
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco Entertainment / Dimps Corporation)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Bandai Namco Entertainment / ZOC / Monkeycraft)
- Wuthering Waves (KuroGames)
Especially China Hero
As you can see, the list doesn’t hold any big surprises as far as first party and third party are concerned, while the list of games made under the China Hero project could have something to say about this year’s ChinaJoy as well.
Several interesting titles, from the soulslike AI-Limit to the spectacular action Awaken: Astral Blade, demonstrating how the Chinese scene is increasingly aware of one’s own potential and ready to express it, also thanks to the support of PlayStation.
