Playstation has a booth at Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2023event dedicated to the celebration of the community LGBTQ+ Japanese. The stand, in addition to being very colorful, also has a particular mascot: Toro Inoue, the so-called Sony Cat, who wore rainbow colors for the occasion.

Bull is a white cat used by Sony as the Japanese PlayStation mascot. Sometimes it appears together with a black colored cat, called Kuro Inoue. He was introduced in the 1999 video game Doko Demo Issyo and will appear several times in the series as a non-player character. In addition to his series, Toro has also appeared in Everybody’s Golf: World Tour, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and Street Fighter X Tekken.

Tokyo Rainbow Pride celebrates Tokyo’s LGBTQ+ community and is open to anyone who wants to have fun without discriminating against others. Sony has repeatedly shown itself to be attentive to supporting and representing the LGBTQ + community, such as in the recent Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.