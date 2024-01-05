It looks like both Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 Remake could be released this year.

In a new PlayStation blog and video (below) detailing the various games coming to the platform throughout 2024, Sony has listed both the upcoming remakes. Until now, neither game had an official release window.

Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 Remake both sit nestled among the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Upcoming Games in 2024 | PS5 Games

Our most recent update on Silent Hill 2's remake arrived back in November, when Bloober Team asked fans to remain patient while waiting for news. It assured its community that development was “progressing smoothly”, despite its silence.

“As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami's plans for the Silent Hill franchise,” he wrote. “Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality.”

As for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, we got a fresh look at some in-engine footage of Konami's remake back in October last year. While Snake actor David Hayter gave the trailer his stamp of approval, others said they missed the older style of the original game.

Eurogamer has asked Bloober Team and Konami for further comment on the release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. We will update you when we hear more.

In the meantime, you can check out all the other games those of us here at Eurogamer are excited about this year in our aptly named feature, The most exciting games of 2024.