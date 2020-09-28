Hundreds of games have risen in price in the Russian PlayStaton store. The “Igromania” edition drew attention to the sharp rise in the prices of titles.

As noted by journalists, the cost of games from several publishers increased by 1000 rubles. These are games from Activision, EA, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, THQ Nordic, Koei Tecmo and Gearbox. In particular, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Anthem, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, NBA 2K21 rose in price to 4,999 rubles, whereas before they cost 3,999 rubles. Arkane Anniversary Collection has risen in price even more: now it is available for 7129 rubles instead of 5799 rubles.

The publication refers to the portal PS Prices, according to which more than 800 games, both new and old, have risen in price. Reporters contacted Sony and some publishers for comment, but were unable to get a prompt response. Judging by the fact that the price increase affected only the Russian region, this is due to a change in the ruble exchange rate.

In addition to the fact that the cost of games has grown in ruble prices, the next generation projects for the PlayStation 5 are expected to rise in price. So, in mid-September it became known that in the USA and Europe the cost of games for consoles will grow from 60 dollars and 70 euros to 70 dollars in the United States and 80 euros in Europe.

In July, game developers predicted an increase in the cost of games for next-generation consoles. The rise in prices was associated with increased spending on content production. At the same time, according to the head of IDG Consulting Yoshio Osaki, since 2005 the cost of games has practically not increased.