Since December there have been rumors about the alternative Sony to the Game Pass from Microsoft. Now, Jason Schreieralready an advocate of the first leak in this regard, reports that the service, codenamed Spartacuswill be officially announced next week, clearly for Playstation 4 and 5.

Spartacus is expected to be a combination of the existing ones PS Plus and PS Nowwith three subscription levels, a focus on backwards compatibility and no exclusives available on Day One, a feature that makes it very different from Game Pass.

Bloomberg had specified the amount of subscription levels available, Jeff Grubb VentureBeat went a little further by trying to predict the name and cost of those levels: the first, “Essential“, which would be nothing more than the PS Plus as we currently know it, is offered for $ 10 a month; the second,”Extra“, priced at $ 13 per month, will also give access to a catalog of downloadable games comprising approximately 300 titles; the latest,”Premium“, will also include a series of games re-proposed in backwards compatibility mode belonging to past generations, PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSPbut will also boast extensive demos and streaming gaming.

Schreier expects the service to launch with a very attractive proposition of the games in the first line-up. What do you expect to see?

Source: Eurogamer.net