As you know by now, theE3 this year has been canceled, both in digital and physical versions. The pandemic must have given the final blow to the famous show which over time has however gradually lost its importance. Many software houses and publishers at some point decided to untie themselves from the event, creating special shows and perhaps easier to manage.

One of them was Sony. Given the possible final farewell to E3 (confirmed for now for 2023), the former head of PlayStation Us, Jack Tretton gave an interview for Axios, recalling Sony’s best and worst times during the event.

Starting with the positive note, the announcement of PlayStation 4 it was a turning point in the market, able to outclass Xbox One and Nintendo which in the meantime lacked a precise direction. Also remembered is the famous video “Official instructions for PlayStation used games”, a dry response to Microsoft’s pro DRM policies, complicit in the failure of the console.

But E3 was also the start of bad times for the company. In 2011, in fact, Jack Tretton himself had to apologize to the public after a heavy hacker attack that left PlayStation Network offline for 23 days, in addition to the tens of millions of accounts exposed on the web. That was a bad story.

Source: IGN