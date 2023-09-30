In the latest Bloomberg newsletter, journalist Jason Schreier revealed how for many PlayStation Studios the obligation to create live service imposed by Sony management had a negative impact . More precisely, it is said that many studios are not comfortable with the new model, considering that they have spent many years gaining experience with large cinematic adventure games.

A strategy to review?

Naughty Dog doing live service seems to be a bad idea

Schreier’s annotation starts from the analysis of Jim Ryan’s farewell to Sony Interactive Entertainment and why it was hailed as a good thing also and above all by PlayStation players.

Ryan moved PlayStation Studios towards the live service model, abandoning the focus of Sony on single player games, which will be produced anyway, to try to ride the wave, which unfortunately for him has been very weakened in recent years, as demonstrated for example by the recent closure of Hyenas, which didn’t even have time to arrive on the market.

According to Schreier, studios such as Naughty Dog, Insomniac and Guerrilla Games have been put into live service, but with poor results: “most have not yet been announced. Some have been canceled or completely revised, like the game online of The Last of Us.”

It doesn’t mean that a team that is capable with a certain genre is also capable with others. Schreier uses the example of Bioware’s Anthem to demonstrate that such radical changes can be detrimental, even for the best teams: “Games as services are particularly difficult to create, because they require a formula that keeps them played for a long period of time , a very different request than a single story.”

How can you blame him? We will see if Sony’s new management will change the company’s direction, although it is more likely that there will be a certain continuity with Ryan’s choices, so as not to lose millions of dollars in investments. It must be said that, in this case, the changes will only be seen in many years, considering that the average development times of a triple A now range from 4 to 6 years.