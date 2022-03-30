Interviewed by GamesIndustry, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan, expressed his opinion on what could be called a long-term policy, focused more on live services than on subscriptions. Important statements given the new announcement of the new PlayStation Plus:

“The phenomenon of live service games is what has led to the enormous growth of the gaming industry over the past decade. I think this trend is not destined to stop and that those looking for a model in our sector that supports a certain degree of involvement for a long period of time can find it in live service games rather than in subscriptions.“

“Subscriptions have undoubtedly gained in importance over the past few years, I’m not saying no: the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has grown from zero in 2010 to 48 million today and we expect further growth in subscriptions for our services. However, the gaming medium is very different from music and linear entertainment, so I don’t think we will see these subscriptions reach levels similar to those of platforms like Spotify and Netflix.“

In this context, therefore, we must not forget the acquisition of Haven Studio by Jade Raymond, dealing with a large-scale game as a service, exclusive to Sony. Could it be the first of many?

Source: Eurogamer