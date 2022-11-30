Home page World

Of: Julia Hawener

The start-up Joipaw is working on a game console for dogs. Above all, it should keep the older four-legged friends fit, because animals can also suffer from dementia.

Hong Kong – Video games have had a bad reputation since their inception, especially among parents. Because they are said to be aggressive, addictive and fattening and also impair the ability to concentrate – at least that is the widespread assumption. But a few years ago, the first studies were published that refuted at least some of these views. And just this year, researchers from the United States found that gaming is a positive influence on brain development Has. And what applies to humans may also apply to dogs. At least the start-up Joipaw is convinced of that. It is currently developing a video game console for four-legged friends.

What may at first sound like a joke could, according to some scientists, be of use to the brain of furry friends – especially that of senior dogs, because animals can also suffer from dementia. “Similar to humans, the production of the neurotransmitter dopamine also decreases in dogs with age, so that the ability to remember decreases. However, this natural, mental deterioration can be counteracted with targeted training, especially of cognitive abilities,” says scientist Lisa Wallis of the Industry Association for Pet Supplies. She was on one Study by the University of Vienna involved, who discovered that simple brainteasers, such as on the computer, can keep dogs mentally fit as they age.

Game console for the dog looks like a big tablet

A similar study also found Dersim Avdas. He co-founded the start-up and originally came up with the idea of ​​a dog console to keep his own excited pooch busy when he and his wife aren’t available. It was only during his research that he realized the potential of his original idea. And now he can even imagine a kind of eSports for dogs, like him opposite axios told.

But until then, the Joipaw game console has to be officially launched, because so far there are only prototypes that can be viewed and reserved on the website. The console looks like an oversized tablet attached to a stand, the chuck mechanism. The four-legged friends can make inputs with their snouts or by licking. There are already some games, such as “Whac-A-Mole”. Here moles come out of holes and have to be put back into the holes by touching the touchscreen. If the four-legged friend wins, the machine gives treats.

Console comes with fitness tracker for dogs

In addition to the actual console, a fitness tracker should also be included, which is then attached to the collar like a kind of Fitbit. As Joipaw explains, the tracker is primarily intended to help ensure that the four-legged friend’s behavior can be recognized earlier and the data can also be shared with the veterinarian.

When the console for dogs will be available is still in the stars. As opposed to Dersim Avdar axios reported, but further games are already being planned. Owners should be able to play one of them together with their four-legged friends. And for particularly ambitious dog parents, there should also be a kind of high score list on which the performances of the animals can be compared with each other. This may all sound like an exaggeration to some, but some people will do anything for their pets, like one owner from England who sleeps on the sofa with his canine grandfather because he can’t climb the stairs.