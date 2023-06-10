













PlayStation flees from events and will not go to gamescom 2023

Gamescom will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 23-27, 2023. However, the most sophisticated publisher that has confirmed their attendance is Nintendo, while PlayStation has withdrawn completely.

Sony probably won’t find it necessary to do any substantial reporting at the convention, we’ve already seen that it prefers to release its exclusives online.

The event is produced and organized by Geoff Keighleywho is a video game journalist and hosts major gaming industry events such as The Game Awards, E3 Coliseum and gamescom opening night live.

Source: Sony

However, despite the fact that PlayStation does not release information at gamescom, there will definitely be news from Nintendo.

Where were PlayStation games announced?

The Sony Showcase was held on May 24, 2023, In this, the exclusive and multiplatform titles were announced, and it seems that this type of conference is what PlayStation has opted for in recent years.

Following the cancellation of E3, each of The prestigious gaming publishers are considering a new future to launch the expected information on their launchesbut it seems that PlayStation will keep its ads more restricted.

The latest Sony Showcase received a lot of criticism regarding its exclusive deliveries and there is speculation about the “low” performance in their projects. In addition, after Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard and obtain its exclusives, the panorama that Sony would face is, to say the least, interesting.

