Sony is well aware of how an asset its incredible first party portfolio is, and it goes without saying that the company is working to build on its success and expand it into new territories as well. While much of this will manifest itself in the form of live service games, other genres will apparently be explored as well.

Firesprite, the UK-based studio that was acquired by PlayStation last September is working on something new. It is interesting to note that, according to a job posting For the position of narrative lead on the official Firesprite website, the developer is currently working on “an AAA narrative-based horror adventure game” developed in Unreal Engine 5.

There’s not much else to glean from the rest of the announcement, although it’s not entirely surprising to see Firesprite lean towards the horror genre, as first-person horror title The Persistence is one of the studio’s works.

Shortly after being acquired by Sony last year, Firesprite finalized its own acquisition with Manchester-based Fabrik Games to bring its total workforce to over 260 employees. For now these are all the details: we just have to wait to find out more about this game.

Source: VGC