Last week was one of mixed feelings for some fans of PlayStationthen in the presentation of showcase there were major absentees from the company’s internal studios. And now, it has been reported that certain layoffs have been carried out, that would be due precisely to a game that was eagerly awaited in the form of a trailer.

It is mentioned that due to delays in making considerable progress in The Last of Us Factionssome of the studies have suffered this pronounced loss of personnel, the most affected is Visual Arts. This has been discovered through John Borba on the platform of LinkedInThis person worked as a project coordinator in said study and was one of the victims.

In the description of what is mentioned in relation to the layoffs, it is that the cuts have been made due to budget issues, since sony I would look to give more money to a multiplayer AAA game. For now, the only one known with this profile is the multiplayer of The Last of Ushence Naughty Dog it is requiring more technology than thought.

For now this project is in a state of pause, we saw the same thing last week with the statement that was released through Twitter. So, it will take a long time for fans of the franchise to have even a small preview of what is to come for the long-awaited video game.

Via: LinkedIn

editor’s note:I predict that this project is not going to be entirely good, and the truth is that they would have better put all that effort into a new franchise or even reviving someone dead like Jak and Daxter. However, it seems that Sony is sticking with its plan to offer multiplayer experiences.