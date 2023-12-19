













A recent hack suffered by Insomniac Games also revealed information about PlayStation. In a document it is shown that The company is afraid of what Xbox can achieve after buying Activision-Blizzard. They even believe that they can be surpassed.

The PlayStation document discusses the power that Xbox will have with this acquisition. Its main strengths will be Call of Duty and its entry into the mobile market. After all, Microsoft has already announced its plans to make its own mobile app store.

Of course they don't leave out Xbox Game Pass and its ability to attract subscribers. With the addition of Activision games, they believe the offer will be even more attractive, taking away the subscriber market from PS Plus. There is even discussion about the possibility of including some day 1 games in the service just like the competition does.

Although they seem to flirt with the idea, the document shows that Sony still considers this approach unprofitable. They describe that a “rental” service is not enough to finance premium products. So maybe they'll go another route.

What does PlayStation plan to do to sustain itself?

According to the same document, PlayStation's plan to confront Xbox will be to expand. However, only this word is mentioned but no details are given about how they will do it.

Source: PlayStation.

It's unclear if they will make more studio acquisitions or expand by offering PS Plus on other platforms. What we can be sure of is that they are already moving to be able to stay above Xbox. Do you think they will achieve it?

