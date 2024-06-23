A few weeks ago we had a new edition of the Xbox Games Showcase, which has surprised even strangers, given that high quality games were shown where they obviously stand out. Gears of War: E-Day as well as DOOM The Dark Ages. And that has had an impact on the community, but we are not talking about Microsoftbut that of PlayStationsince fans have been upset with Sony for not having something similar in their show State of Play.

In recent years, sony has modified its strategy to focus on imminent releases: its big games from the recent State of Play, such as concord and AstroBot, They will be available in three months. LEGO Horizon Adventures and Until Dawn They do not have confirmed dates yet, but it is expected that they will arrive soon.

Microsoft, for its part, spent a lot of time revisiting titles already announced: Avowed, Fable, Perfect Dark and others were first revealed several years ago. Gears of War: E-Day, the final big reveal will likely appear at several more events before its release. Which indicates a rhythm that is worth taking into account.

Of course, when the game created by Team Asobi there won’t be much to talk about in relation to sony, unless the rumored showcase for the month of October is launched, and they also need to adapt to the new pace of work, since there are new CEOs who took power just a few weeks ago. However, it is understandable that people are not happy at all, despite the fact that there are games that promise but perhaps are not those console sellers to be expected in terms of budget use.

Via: Push Square

Author’s note: It is understandable that they are not happy at all, but in the end they had already said that nothing relevant would be released this year. So, we will have to wait for a live show that will take place at the end of 2024.