Sony has made available its financial report for the fiscal year 2021-2022 and, even more precisely, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Among the various data there is one very interesting: the play time spent by fans on PlayStation is dropped 15% compared to the same period last year. Sony then said how it will fix it.

First of all, we can see that the decline it is mainly concentrated in April and May, while in June 2022 there was a 3% increase compared to the previous month. However, June 2022 is still down by 10% compared to June 2021. According to Sony, “this is a much lower level of interaction than expected”.

According to Sony, blame it is linked to the general deceleration of the gaming industry: “as the opportunities for users to go outdoors have increased due to the reduction of COVID-19 infections in key markets”, the time spent indoors has decreased.

PS5

Sony therefore states that it intends to “take action to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year, which is expected to release major titles, including first-party software, mainly by increasing the supply of PS5 and promoting the new PS Plus service. ”

In short, the plans for the rest of the year are already defined and what PlayStation will do is offer to the public more hardware and more software. We remind you that third-party games also count for this data and the autumn phase is always the densest of releases, including the classic blockbusters FIFA and COD.

We will then have to see if PS5 will increase in price as it happens with other technological objects, even if we know that already now many spend without problems much more than the base price.