For a few weeks, a rumor has been circulating on the net about the imminent arrival of an alleged conference Sony, the famous PlayStation Experience which in the pre-pandemic years bewitched the public with news and announcements on the platform’s future titles.

Considering that Sony did not attend theE3 2021, fans are stuck with new announcements, if only to see a direct response to the great conference Microsoft.

Officially, there is no PlayStation Experience coming up but, unofficially, we are surrounded by rumors that would confirm its arrival in July.

To these rumors, we can now add the statements of Shpeshal_Nick, insider known for having leaked, a few days ago, Ghost of Ikishima, the elusive stand-alone DLC of Ghost of Tsushima.

According to Nick, Sony has several surprises in store, including a very important one that he hopes will not be leaked ahead of time.

“I’m not sure how much of the Sony show will leak. I know for a fact that there is a big surprise that hasn’t been spoiled yet, and I hope it will never be, and I hope it stays that way.“.

I? M not sure how much is gonna leak from Sony? S show. I know there? S one big surprise that hasn? T yet and hopefully for those who don? T like to be spoiled, it stays that way. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

Of course, Nick’s words basically imply the existence of the PlayStation Experience and that important things will be announced. The question is: what will this big surprise be?

It would be easy to think of a trailer for God of War Ragnarok or the much rumored PS5 upgrade by Bloodborne, but the insider claims that the surprise in question has not yet been leaked and these two speculations have been around for months now.

For the moment, we will limit ourselves to speculating: in the meantime, we remind you that Sony’s PlayStation Experience 2021 has not yet been announced, but the most reliable leaks see it ready for next 8 July.

