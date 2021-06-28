The big comeback of a Sony event could be upon us, as emerged from documentation recently found in the US Patent and Trademark Office directory. Sony has filed a new brand for something nicknamed, for the moment, PSX, which could anticipate the return of the PlayStation Experience with an episode in 2021.

According to the documents and descriptions found, the trademark would be used for “organize and conduct exhibitions and conferences in the entertainment and video games sector “ both online and offline, as well as providing entertainment and educational services, including gameplay, news, conferences, meetings and digital events.

The file was presented on 11 June, and will have to be viewed by an examiner in about three months. PSX is the abbreviation with which Sony typically indicates its event PlayStation Experience, an annual conference that the company has held since 2004 in Europe and since 2014 in the United States.

The last event held by the multinational was in 2017, as the PlayStation Experience was canceled in 2018. Sony has not participated in E3 in Los Angeles since 2019, but there was no lack of live streaming events during the State of Play. In May, for example, a 20-minute gameplay video about the highly anticipated was released during the State of Play Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation exclusive developed by Guerrilla Games, of which there is no release date yet.

Last April, however, 15 minutes of gameplay of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, developed by Insomniac Games and released exclusively on PlayStation 5 on June 11th.

Insistent rumor see the return of the PlayStation Experience as increasingly likely this year. According to the videogame magazine of JeuxVideo, the digital event could take place on July 8 and contain the official announcement of Ghost of Ikishima, Stand-alone DLC of Ghost of Tsushima.

The Ghost of Ikishima leaker also claimed on Twitter that Sony has in store a big surprise, still unknown to the players as it has not been mentioned by anyone. It could be exclusive gameplay, remastered versions of great masterpieces or new projects boiling in the pot.

Despite the registration of the new PSX brand linked to the event, Sony has not yet expressed itself about it, so we just have to wait for an announcement that can confirm the PlayStation Experience 2021.