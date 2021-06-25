PlayStation Experience, the event organized by Sony for its games, it would seem to return for the 2021 edition, with a rather close date. On the basis of this hypothesis there are various rumors that have spread in the last period.

Everything starts from the disappearance of the word “Only on PlayStation” on the cover of the title Ghost of Tsushima. This same treatment has also occurred to works such as Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn and many others, after Sony decided to publish them on PC as well.

Just this news immediately suggested a port, without any comments from Sony. Some sites have also talked about the arrival of a DLC for the single player mode.

Nothing is known about the truthfulness of the news yet but it is reported that further information will be given on 8 July. Does this seem to be the date of the new event, usually dedicated to upcoming titles or announcements?

The rumor also seems to be confirmed by a reddit user, which mentions precisely the same date as next July 8th. The suspicions are raised even more by Sony itself, albeit in a not entirely direct way.

The American company has in fact recently registered the PSX trademark, used in previous years to recognize the event. As if the identification for the brand weren’t enough, which can be consulted for this link, refers to a conference for the world of video games.

Arranging and conducting shows and conferences in the field of entertainment and video games; Organization of online shows featuring video games and video game news; live gameplay performance.

It therefore seems concrete the possibility of being able to see this conference again, also given the absence of the past E3 by PlayStation. Some voices also speak of an official PlayStation VR 2 presentation, which had been talked about some time ago with also a possible release date.

Plus there is a lot of waiting for God of War: Ragnarok, of which at the moment we only know that it has been postponed to 2022. We could therefore expect new information and maybe even a portion of gameplay.