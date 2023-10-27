













Sony announced that they hope to have a great holiday season thanks to having enough PlayStation 5s. They also consider that their sales could be boosted by the recent launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, an exclusive title for the console.

Eric Lempel, a Sony executive, was the one who shared his expectations. While they expect to sell many PS5s, they do not have the same projections with the PS VR2. This is because they consider that it is still a somewhat new technology and it is barely winning over players.

Although they may not sell many VRs, Lempel considers their best offering for the time to be the PlayStation 5. He also said he was excited because, for the first time since its launch, anyone who wants one of these consoles will be able to find it. Do you already have yours?

What games came to PlayStation 5 this year?

This year the PlayStation 5 received a couple of big-name exclusive games. The first of them was Final Fantasy XVI. As its name suggests, it is the latest installment of the beloved Square Enix franchise. This time it is more of an action game with some RPG elements.

Source: PlayStation

This past October 20th also arrived Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This continues the events of the original and Miles Morales with an interesting story involving the villains Kraven and Venom. Plus it adds some interesting mechanics to combat and movement. Do they catch your attention?

