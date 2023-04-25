













PlayStation executive no longer wants games as a service in the industry | EarthGamer

The statement was made to the newspaper Guardian. The PlayStation executive said that the talent of developers is what drives the medium of video games. However, he would find it boring to see the market fill up with games as a service.

‘The video game industry will never stop being fun. The industry continues to grow and I hope it continues to support creative ideas and people looking to work on something new. You don’t want to see the top 10 games each year being pretty much the same, all games as a service. That would be a bit boring for me‘. he commented.

Despite Yoshida’s wishes, it appears that PlayStation has other plans for its future. Since in the past they announced that they planned to have 12 new games as a service by 2025. So, for the foreseeable future at least, it looks like we’ll be getting a lot of them on Sony’s console.

What are games as a service that the PlayStation executive referred to?

Games as a service are titles that constantly receive updates with new features. New campaigns, characters, and items are added over time to keep the audience engaged. Various companies have already tried creating their own with varying levels of success.

PlayStation already owns one of these games as a service with destiny 2after acquiring Bungie. It is currently unknown what the others will be, but it is suspected that they could be within the universes of Horizon and The Last of Us. What do you think about this type of experience?

