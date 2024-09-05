PlayStation announced that they would close the servers of Concordone of the most recent works of his studios. Following this, Sony’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, He made the comment that the company needs more big-name intellectual properties.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times. Here he said that PlayStation and Sony in general need a ‘first phase of known IPs and that is a problem for us‘. The article also includes a comment from an analyst echoing what Hiroki Totoki mentioned.

‘If you don’t start creating or buying the known ones, then there is a risk that someone else will do it. So the biggest risk is to do nothing.‘ Jeffries analyst Atul Goyal commented. Surely inspired by Xbox and the purchase of Activision, whose catalogue is full of highly renowned series.

Hiroki Totoki’s comments started a discussion online about PlayStation IPs. Many feel that the company does have plenty of fan-favorites, but they just don’t get a chance to shine and instead go for things like Concord. What do you think?

What are some of the most popular PlayStation IPs?

Over the years, PlayStation has had many renowned IPs, although some remain ‘in limbo’. An example of this is the Astro Bot game, which is a celebration of the console’s 30th anniversary and allows the character to dress up as several of its most famous characters.

Among these we have characters from The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, Parappa the Rapper, Bloodborne, Ape Escape and many more. These are just some of the most well-known IPs, but as you may know, in recent years the company has only focused on the Kratos, Joel and Ellie sagas. However, the potential is there to bring others back and perhaps with more success than Concord.

