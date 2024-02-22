PlayStation Italia and KitKat, a brand of the Nestlé group, have announced a collaboration for the launch of a collection of PlayStation-themed Easter eggs. The Easter eggs will be put on sale at a price of 8.49 euros, and consumers will be able to choose between two variants: one with milk chocolate enriched with crunchy wafers and the other with caramel flavour. Each egg will be packaged in packaging that reflects the visual identity of the two brands and will contain a voucher for a free week's subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium. The latter is a subscription service that offers access to a large library of games available for PS4, PS5 and PC consoles via streaming, along with other features such as online multiplayer play, free monthly games, trials of new games and more. In addition, until May 31st, the purchase of a PlayStation – KitKat Easter egg gives the opportunity to participate in a competition to win one of the ten PlayStation 5 Slim consoles up for grabs. Finding the Golden Ticket inside the egg is equivalent to winning the console.